Kishtwar accident: 34 passengers dead, 17 injured

July 01, 2019 | Imran Shah

The death toll reached to 34 in a minibus accident in Keshwan area of Kishtwar district on Monday.

The mishap occurred when the driver lost controll over bus (JK17-6787) and plunged into deep gorge on the bank of chenab river.

The ill fated bus met the accident at around 8:am when it was on the way to Kishtwar from Kishwan, reports said.

Deputy commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana confirmed 34 casualties in the accident.

He said 17 passengers were injured and two of them have airlifted to Government medical college Jammu.

The rescue operation was on when this report was filed.

Further details awaited.