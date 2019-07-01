Kishtwar accident: 10 critically injured persons being airlifted to GMC Jammu

July 01, 2019 | Imran Shah

Town observes shutdown

Authorities Monday pressed into service a helicopter to airlft 10 critical patients, who were injured in Kishtwar accident, to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for specialised treatment.

So far three critically injured persons have been airlifted to GMC Jammu, an official.

The remaining seven critical patients would be also airlifted as authorities have sought another helicopter from Army, he said.

At least 34 passengers died and 17 others injured in a minibus accident in Keshwan area of the district.

The mishap occurred when the driver lost controll over bus (JK17-6787) and plunged into deep gorge on the bank of Chenab river at around 7:30 am.

Some injured perons are being treated at district hospital Kishtwar.

Meanwhile, a complete shutdown is being observed in Kishtwar town in solidarity with the victims of the accident.

Witnesses said shops and other business establishments were closed following call from Imam Jamia Kishtwar, Farooq Ahmad Kitchloo.

They said the shutdown is being observed against the failure of authorities to improve road conditions in the district.