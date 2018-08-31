Kishtwar: 48 govt employees found absent from duty, salaries stopped

Press Trust of IndiaJammu:
Forty-eight government employees were found absent from duty during a surprise inspection in Kishtwar district, prompting the authorities to stop their salaries, officials said on Thursday.
Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana constituted teams under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishori Lal Sharma which conducted a surprise inspection, an official spokesman said.
The teams conducted surprise checks in various government offices, schools, health care centres etc and found several officers were unauthorizedly absent from duty.
The assistant executive engineer and junior engineer of the Dachhan Public Health Engineering Office were also found absent, the spokesman said.
Terming the unauthorized absence of employees as disservice to the society, Rana, immediately issued orders to stop their salaries, he said.
He further initiated an enquiry and appointed Additional District Development Commissioner Imam Din as the enquiry officer and asked him to present a report within seven days.