Kisan Tehreek demands relief for hailstorm hit orchardists

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

General Secretary J&K Kisan Tehreek Ghulam Nabi Malik has demanded immediate relief to the peasants and orchardists whose standing crops and fruit got damaged due to heavy rains and hail storm across the valley recently.

Malik called for a comprehensive compensation for affected farmers and orchardists who suffered extensive damages due to heavy rains and hailstorm that wrecked havoc in different areas of the valley. The government should assess the damages immediately so that the orchardists and peasants are provided compensation well in time.

Earlier in November last year, the orchardists also suffered a huge loss due to early and untimely snowfall following which the government announced meager compensation to them, which was also not provided to every affected farmer or orchardist.

He questioned the non-implementation of Crop Insurance Scheme.

He said farmers and orchardists will heave a sigh of relief if the scheme is implemented.

He also added that the scheme has been implemented in some areas of Jammu region but is yet to be implemented in Kashmir.

He said the scheme will also save fruit growers and agriculturists in the event of losses suffered due to natural calamities.