Kiru HEP: DC Kishtwar chairs meeting to finalize skill mapping

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 13:
District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana Sunday chaired a meeting to finalize the skill mapping and development plan for Project Affected Families of Kiru Hydro Electric Project, (HEP) Kishtwar.
According to an official, the meeting among others was attended by ADDC Kishtwar Iman Din, ADC Pawan Kumar Parihar, General Manager Kiru HEP Virendar Salman, Senior Manager Civil, R.S. Rana, Manager Environment (CVPPL) Dr. Ravi Sharma, Consultant from Jammu University Prof. Anil Raina and Prof. Sanjay Sharma besides concerned district officers and sectoral officers of different line departments were present.
A detailed discussion was held regarding the possible skill development areas and options keeping in view the aptitude, potentialities, capacities, education and technical skills of the project affected persons. Officials said the unemployed youth of the Project Affected Families should be trained in various trades that are in demand in the market including in the project so that they can fetch a job soon after their training, the official added.
The meeting also discussed scope of Skill Development through SKUAST, ITIs, Technical Educational Institutions and other Training Centres besides role and contribution of Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Handlooms, Floriculture, Handicrafts and other allied sectors.
On the occasion, concerned officers of different line departments shared their suggestions and other inputs during the meeting with regard to the skill trainings to be imparted to the people.
DDC Kishtwar directed officials to furnish their suggestions and scope of viable vocational courses within ten days so that a detailed skill development plan is submitted for further submission to the competent authority for necessary approval.
DDC Kishtwar further directed the concerned agencies to finalize the skill development plan by the end of this month so as to ensure that the skill mapping and development plan is implemented during the next financial year for the maximum benefits of Project Affected families of the area, the official said.