Kiosks, Stalls, Food points to be established outside Tulip Garden: Dir Floriculture

SRINAGAR:
Director Floriculture, MathooraMasoom today said that department will establish Kiosks, Stalls, Food points outside Tulip Garden for the upcoming festival.
Department has planted 12.25 lakh tulip bulbs spread over 200 kanals this year. Apart from Tulip, visitors would also experience the fragrance of flowers like Hyacinths, Daffodils, Narcissus and other ornamental plants. For this season, 40,000 Hyacinth tulip bulbs have been planted in a separate terrace and further fresh plantation is in full swing.
To beautify the landscape, additional green spaces are being created to attract more visitors to Asia’s largest Tulip garden overlooking the world-famous Dal Lake.
For the facility of visitors, the department would provide free Wi-Fi services inside the premises.
Tulip Garden will be thrown open to the public on March 25.
