Killings won't demoralise candidates: BJP

Srinagar:
Amid killing of two National Conference workers in summer capital, Srinagar, the state unit of rightwing Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Friday said that contesting candidates were “mentally prepared” and such incidents won’t deter their morale.
“These incidents (killings) would not stop them from fighting the ULB polls,” said Altaf Thakur, a BJP state spokesperson.
He said the BJP party was already expecting the threats and boycotts of polls but still a good number of candidates have turned up for fighting the upcoming polls.
However, he asked the government to increase safety and security of the candidates who have filed their nominations for the Urban Local Body (ULB) polls in Kashmir.
“The government has provided the safe accommodations and security for the candidates but after today's incident, I think there is a need to enhance the security and safety of the candidates in the state," said Thakur.