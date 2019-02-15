Killings no solution to any problem: Tarigami

Srinagar:
Senior CPI (M) leader and former MLA, Kulgam, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Wednesday said that “killings were no solution to any problem.”
In a statement issue here, Tarigami said that the “killing of CRPF personnel and injuring to dozens of others is highly condemnable and once again reminds that violence is not the answer to resolve the issues. Killings can never be solution to any problem.”
The Modi-government had promised, three years ago, to initiate a political process involving all stakeholders through a dialogue. This has not happened and must be done immediately. While expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the personnel, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, he demanded an immediate end to the killings.