Killings in any form condemnable: Hakeem

Jammu:
Chairman, Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen has expressed his shock over the killings of army personnel in an IED blast near Letapora , Pulwama adding that “killings of innocent human beings in any form was highly condemnable.”
In a statement issued here, the former MLA Khansaahab, Hakeem Yaseen said that killing of human lives gives nothing other than leaving bad scars on humanity. He said Center should rethink over its Kashmir policy and immediately start dialogue on resolution of kashmir dispute so that ongoing bloodshed and mayhem is stopped. He said India and Pakistan should stop naked dance of death and destruction in Kashmir on humanitarian grounds. Yaseen has conveyed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families of the deceased army personnel and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.