About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 21, 2019 |

Killing of unarmed civilians can’t be business as usual: Prez KCCI

Condemns custodial killing of south Kashmir treachery 

President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad Wednesday termed custodial killing of Rizwan Asad Pandit of Awantipora in police custody and the subsequent conduct of the State to be a ‘State sponsored act of terror’.
“Under the garb of fighting terror, the State seems to have declared a war on the civilian population. Repeated provocations, brutalization and killings of unarmed civilian population suggests that decisions have been taken to push Kashmir Valley into a situation of chaos and anarchy. Security agencies have been given a free hand to commit atrocities of the worst kind without any accountability,” local news-gathering agency, KNS, quoted Ashiq in a statement issued here
“No effective action has been taken to punish the killers. The responsibility of the State to protect lives of its citizens stands violated. The State has so far chosen to look the other way and only announced a magisterial enquiry. Till the time the enquiry is completed, the killers would be free to roam and commit more atrocities in the society. The infructuous results of earlier enquiries evoke little hope of justice being provided to the victims,” he said.
Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad stated that the stakeholders of different political ideologies needed to not only condemn but also take responsibility for a joint response in this regard. “Murder of unarmed civilians cannot be business as usual. The business community would be looking forward to a united effort from the society for ensuring that the course of justice is not impeded and guilty pay for shedding innocent blood,” he added.

 

Latest News

Gunshots heard after forces lauched CASO in Kalantra Baramulla

Gunshots heard after forces lauched CASO in Kalantra Baramulla

Mar 20 | Agencies
Pak SC Chief Justice constitutes larger bench to define

Pak SC Chief Justice constitutes larger bench to define 'terrorism'

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Ansari, Sajad part of the larger game plan of RSS-BJP in the state: NC

Ansari, Sajad part of the larger game plan of RSS-BJP in the state: NC

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Mehbooba hits out at Omar, says J&K is not NC

Mehbooba hits out at Omar, says J&K is not NC's personal estate

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
State elections deferred as JK sought 70,000 troops for simultaneous p ...

State elections deferred as JK sought 70,000 troops for simultaneous p ...

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Fresh snowfall: Karnah road closed again

Fresh snowfall: Karnah road closed again

Mar 20 | Agencies
Cong, NC finalise alliance in Jammu and Kashmir for LS poll

Cong, NC finalise alliance in Jammu and Kashmir for LS poll

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Mehbooba greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Mehbooba greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News

'My special little one': A Christchurch father's message to slain son

Mar 20 | PTI/AFP
Snow, rains inundate roads in several parts of Srinagar

Snow, rains inundate roads in several parts of Srinagar

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
In whose custody was Awantipora youth, clarify: NC to admin

In whose custody was Awantipora youth, clarify: NC to admin

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Goa CM Sawant proves BJP-led govt

Goa CM Sawant proves BJP-led govt's majority in Assembly

Mar 20 | Press Trust of India
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, weather to remain wet till next 12 hrs

Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, weather to remain wet till next 12 hrs

Mar 20 | Rabiya Bashir
Governor greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Governor greets people on Nauroz, Holi

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Kashmir shuts against Awantipora teacher

Kashmir shuts against Awantipora teacher's custodial killing

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Landslides, shooting stones shut Srinagar-Jammu highway

Landslides, shooting stones shut Srinagar-Jammu highway

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Mobile Internet speed chocked in Kashmir parts

Mobile Internet speed chocked in Kashmir parts

Mar 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Uri civilian injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Uri civilian injured in cross-LoC shelling succumbs

Mar 20 | Agencies
Syrian refugee father, son buried as NZ funerals begin

Syrian refugee father, son buried as NZ funerals begin

Mar 20 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 21, 2019 |

Killing of unarmed civilians can’t be business as usual: Prez KCCI

Condemns custodial killing of south Kashmir treachery 

              

President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad Wednesday termed custodial killing of Rizwan Asad Pandit of Awantipora in police custody and the subsequent conduct of the State to be a ‘State sponsored act of terror’.
“Under the garb of fighting terror, the State seems to have declared a war on the civilian population. Repeated provocations, brutalization and killings of unarmed civilian population suggests that decisions have been taken to push Kashmir Valley into a situation of chaos and anarchy. Security agencies have been given a free hand to commit atrocities of the worst kind without any accountability,” local news-gathering agency, KNS, quoted Ashiq in a statement issued here
“No effective action has been taken to punish the killers. The responsibility of the State to protect lives of its citizens stands violated. The State has so far chosen to look the other way and only announced a magisterial enquiry. Till the time the enquiry is completed, the killers would be free to roam and commit more atrocities in the society. The infructuous results of earlier enquiries evoke little hope of justice being provided to the victims,” he said.
Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad stated that the stakeholders of different political ideologies needed to not only condemn but also take responsibility for a joint response in this regard. “Murder of unarmed civilians cannot be business as usual. The business community would be looking forward to a united effort from the society for ensuring that the course of justice is not impeded and guilty pay for shedding innocent blood,” he added.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;