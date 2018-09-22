Killing of three policemen in Shopian unfortunate, tragic: Tarigami

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Describing the killing of three policemen in Shopian on Friday as ‘unfortunate and tragic’, Communist lawmaker Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said the slain policemen were unarmed.
Targami in a statement said the abduction and subsequent killing of three policemen in Batagund and Kapran villages of Shopian is ‘unfortunate and tragic’.
“The slain policemen were not on combat duty but were abducted unarmed from their homes,” he said.
Whose ‘cause’ is being served by such killings? Whether a person is killed by the bullet from one side or the other side, it is a Kashmiri who is losing a life. For how long such killings will continue?, the CPI(M) leader said.
“We have been always condemning the killing of any unarmed person in whatever situation,” he said and expressed heartfelt sympathies with the families of the slain policemen.
Meanwhile Tarigami disapproved the statement of RSS chief in which he has once again attacked the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir by calling for the scrapping of Article 35-A and Article 370 in a public programme.
Since RSS is the ideologocal mentor of BJP, a statement like this confirms the apprehension that the cat may be finally out of bag and that the BJP government may well be on its way to scrap the Article 35-A for polarization and its petty electoral gains. However the people of Jammu and Kashmir have always rejected such divisive designs of communal forces.
He said Mohan Bhagwat seems to be ignorant of the historical realities and the basis of relationship of Jammu and Kashmir State with the Union.
“Article 370 and 35A are constitutional obligations without which the instrument of accession itself is rendered meaningless. To deny this fact as the RSS and its affiliates punctually do, is to undermine the union itself,” he said.
He said it has been the long pending aim of Sangh pariwar to get people from outside J&K to settle in the state and change its demographic character. “That way they hope to “assimilate” the state and its people into a narrow, straitjacketed view of the nation.”
“That this would lead to the decisive break of Kashmir from India and sever the bond solemnly affirmed in 1948, is of no consequence to the BJP-RSS combine,” he added.