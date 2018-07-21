Killing of Shujaat Bukhari: Police issues Hue and Cry notice against Lashkar-e-Taiba Commander

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir police have issued a hue-and-cry notice against Lashkar-e-Taiba militant allegedly involved in the killing of senior Journalist Syed Shujhat Bukhari.
The Hue and Cry notice has been issued by Police Station Kothibagh Srinagar for the murder accused Naveed Jat involved in FIR Number 51/2018 under section 302, 120-B RPC, 7/27 Arms Act, 16.18.20 Unlawful Activities Act dated 14/6/2018.
Police has asked general public to inform them in case they have any information about LeT militant commander Naveed Jat alias Abu Hanzullah (28). Police has named Sheikh Sajad Gul of Padshahi Bagh at present HMT Srinagar and Azad Ahmed alias Dada alias Abu Zaid of Arwani Bijbehara as the probable associates of Naveed Jat.
Giving details about the accused the Hue and Cry notice reads Naveed Jat is aged about 28 years with medium built, height 5 feet and 4 inch, fair complexion, thin bearded with brown hair.
Bukhari, 50, the editor-in-chief of Rising Kashmir newspaper, was attacked by three gunmen on a motorcycle while he was entering his car on the evening of June 14. Two of his security guards were also killed as gunmen sprayed bullets on them. (CNS)