Killing of Pulwama Lady: SHRC seeks report from admin, Police

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed compliance report from police and district administration of Pulwama regarding the killing of Ishrat Muneer of Dangerpora Pulwama who was shot dead by an unknown gunman on February 1.
Chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki issued a notice to Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama and has asked both the respondents to file their report before next date of hearing listed on 06-March-2019.
The petition of the case was filed by Secretary General of J&K Peoples Forum M M Shuja.
Pertinently, Ishrat Muneer daughter of Muneer Ahmad Dar of Dangerpora Pulwama was shot dead in Zainapora village of Shopian district by some unknown gunman on February 01, 2019.
In a petition filed before SHRC, it was stated “Such an incident is not an isolated incident but is third in the series during the past few months. One Shameema R/o: Drabgam Pulwama is also reported to have been murdered on 17-08-2018 and her murder was preceded by yet another murder of one Bebee R/o: Naiana Batpora Pulwama.”
All the three incidents appear to be well designed with a view to perpetrate the reign of terror on the women folk being the soft target as also an attempt to display the same in a heroic manner,” Shuja told SHRC in a petition.
Shuja in a petition also said that such kind of murderers cannot be expected and also forgiven in a civilized society more so when the state is administered under the provisions of the constitution which guarantees the life and liberty of every citizen. A responsibility is cast upon the respondent state to protect the life and property of every citizen.
“In all these cases referred to police and the agencies of the state have miserably failed to protect the lives of these three women, have failed to identify the unknown gunman and also miserably failed to deal with the connected cyber crime of making videos viral,” he said.