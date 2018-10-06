About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Killing of NC workers tragic, unfortunate: CPI (M)

Srinagar:

Condemning killing of two NC workers by unknown gunmen in Habakadal, Srinagar today, senior CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam, MY Tarigami has termed the incidents as heinous.
IN a statement issued here said that the violence in any form and manifestation is condemnable. “Such incidents are inhuman and unfortunate and the perpetrators of violence have achieved nothing except for rendering irreparable loss to the families of those killed.” Expressing sympathies with the bereaved families, the CPI (M) leader has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

