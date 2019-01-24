Killing of militants no solution: Guv SP Malik

AgenciesJammu
Asserting that killing is not a solution, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday said that efforts are on to bring back the "misled youth" so that they join the mainstream and lead a normal life.
"Police is doing a commendable job but any killing of a militant hurts because killing is no solution," Malik here told reporters on the sidelines of a function.
"We are making attempts of rehabilitating them so that these youth come back and join the mainstream," said the Governor.
[UNI]