Killing of militants no solution: Guv SP Malik

Published at January 24, 2019 04:34 PM 0Comment(s)1335views


Agencies

Jammu

Asserting that killing is not a solution, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday said that efforts are on to bring back the "misled youth" so that they join the mainstream and lead a normal life.

"Police is doing a commendable job but any killing of a militant hurts because killing is no solution," Malik here told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

"We are making attempts of rehabilitating them so that these youth come back and join the mainstream," said the Governor.

[UNI]

