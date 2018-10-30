Killing of cop cowardly act: Congress

Srinagar, October 29:
J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has strongly condemned the killing of PDP workers and Police Officer by unidentified gunmen and conveyed deepest condolences to bereaved families.
In a statement issued, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has strongly condemned the killing of PDP Worker Mohmmad Amin Dar and Sub Inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir by unidentified gunmen, describing the killings as shameful and cowardly act on the part of killers.
He said the killings, in any form, must be condemned by every section of the society and demanded that those behind these killing of PDP Worker and Sub Inspector be identified for stern punishment
Pradesh Congress Committee has conveyed deepest condolences to bereaved families of slain PDP Worker and Police Officer and sympathized with them, the Spokesperson added and prayed for courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.