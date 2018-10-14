Killing Manan Wani

Sheikh Shabir
By whatever name one may call it, a point significant enough is that the Kashmir Issue is evolving. Add new dimensions to it: Manan Bashir Wani was one such face among a stream of educated youth who have joined the ranks of militancy in the recent years against the state in Jammu and Kashmir.
Aged 27, Wani was a pursing PHD at Aligarh Muslim University. Abandoning the doctorate, he joined the anti-state movement. His addition to the fighting camp had laid to rest the claims that the Kashmir militancy was only the domain of the uneducated youth.
In fact, some more educated youth like Esa Fazli, a B.Tech student from Baba Ghulam shah Badshah University joined militancy. An MBA student, Junaid Ashraf Sehrai, son of Tahreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai is said to have joined the militancy.
Immediately after his inclusion in the militant ranks in January this year, Manan Wani became a household name across Kashmir. A student of the Sainik School at Manasbal, Wani is said to have been an active participant of sports like Kabbadi across North India.
During his short life with the gun, Wani could hardly stop his pen from writing articles which would surface on social media. His articles were mostly about such things as to why he preferred guns over pens and the nature of the fight in one of the world’s most heavily militarized regions.
In one of his articles which appeared on social media in June, Wani is said to have quoted American human rights activist Malcolm X: “Be peaceful, be courteous, obey the law, respect everyone; but if someone puts his hand on you, send him to cemetery”.
And in an article, Wani called military presence a disease. He wrote: “Occupation is like cancer. … We as a nation and community have to evolve and update ourselves of the new military, mental and diplomatic tactics of India as a colonial state. Violence is not that we have picked up guns to fight occupation but violence is the presence of … Indian armed men in Kashmir… occupation in itself is the biggest violence. Therefore, apologists of occupation should learn and understand the difference between ‘violence’ and ‘self-defense’.”
That said, it must be admitted that Wani’s loss is not only of a writer but of an asset also. His education and capability could have been a great contribution to this society. His research or teaching at any level may have proven a valuable support to the welfare of the society.
Unfortunately, the unresolved conflict took his life and therefore deprived this trouble-torn society of his talent, knowledge and social utility. What if his life could not have been taken? What if there would have not been this conflict?
Most importantly, Wani’s inclusion in the militant ranks should not have been taken at the face value. He was a well-read personality and his decision to take to gun demanded a serious review and introspection from the establishment. K-issue is a reality. One cannot close one’s eyes to it. The issue must be resolved.
Let’s not forget that Wani knew, ‘the pen is mightier than the sword’. Yet, he does the reverse. Why? The point should not be ignored. The point indicates that the sentiment has found a rise in its appeal and there are people ready to lay their lives for it. His pen was speaking enough. Yet he loved the gun- the sword.
A dispassionate analysis of the situation makes all indicators pinpoint the bitter truth that the issue is becoming inclusive and invincible.
The dominant sentiment has taken root which, one must admit, is hard to uproot: the sentiment has gained more credibility and its sphere has expanded. Manan was the result of that reality.
Manan is gone. Will his passing mark the end of the idea that he represented and laid his life for? Perhaps not. Unless, the situation is understood seriously and sincerely from every angle, things may not subside.
Given the Wani’s preference to gun over pen, the establishment would not be expected to just push the long pending conflict to the backseat. Actually, the establishment must rethink and revisit its position and politics which shelter it in a cocoon of ‘all is well’ mentality. The reality is quite reverse.
But unfortunately, the powers-that-be see an escape in managing the situation either through the muscular policy or through the money policy. Such an approach may delay the resolution of the crisis but the tensions may keep on escalating.
Political acumen lies in accepting the reality. All the parties to the conflict must put their heads together to resolve the complex issue the earlier, the better. If not, Kashmir has all the features of triggering a major war between the nuclear armed India and Pakistan fighting over Kashmir.
Let good sense prevail. End the crisis and save the scholars like Manan Wani from being snatched by it.