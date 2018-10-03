Killers have no right to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti: Er Rasheed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 02:
Accusing Indian politicians of “hypocrisy”, AIP President Er Rasheed has said that Gandhi’s philosophy has been taken over by “Hitler’s mindset”. He said those paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi are just playing with the words and have no interest in Gandhi’s ideology of non-violence. In a statement issued Tuesday Er Rasheed said, “While entire world desperately needs to follow Gandhian philosophy of non-violence, Gandhi’s own soil is being blood bathed and violence has become the epicentre of Indian politics.” Addressing PM Modi, Rasheed said that before paying tributes to Gandhi, Modi should answer this question that why “forces have been given the license to kill Kashmiris”, for seeking a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.” Rasheed further said that not only Gandhi’s Gujrat has changed but the majoritarian view point is being thrust upon all the minorities and this mindset has turned entire India into a place where everyone is fighting for protecting his honour, dignity and fundamental rights.” AIP President said that Dalits are being compared with dogs and Muslims are being threatened and asked to migrate to Pakistan. Taking a dig at Nehru family, Rasheed said, “Not only Narindra Modi but the Nehru family too want power at all costs forgetting that Mahatma Gandhi did not get any post for himself despite being the icon of India’s freedom struggle against Britishers.” Er Rasheed said that those “ultranationalists” who have been demonizing Muslims and calling them radicals for talking about Caliphate, should not forget that Gandhi Ji was himself a strong advocate of Caliphate movement and never found it based on hatred or overpowering the other religions. He said “Gandhi Ji’s love for human beings and respect to human lives truly made him all time icon but in his own country those who praise him and call him their role model have been butchering people of Kashmir, a place where Gandi Ji claimed to have found a ray of light for the communal harmony displayed by its citizens.”