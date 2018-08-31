About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kiki challenge lands two boys in jail

Published at August 31, 2018 03:44 AM 0Comment(s)300views


Press Trust of India

Jammu:

Dancing on roads on the kiki song landed two boys in a jail in Rajouri district, police said on Thursday.
Kiki challenge, also known as ‘In My Feelings Challenge’, has been all over the internet in the last few months. It involves jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it to Canadian rapper Drake’s latest song, ‘Kiki do you love me’.
Two boys – Veenesh Chibber and Chetan Bali – were arrested for taking the challenge on road, Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas said.
The incident came to light after the boys filmed the video of the act and shared it on Facebook last evening, he said.
He said the police advises all people not to perform any adventurous act especially on roads, which endangers their lives.
Parents are also appealed to aware their wards about bad consequences of the challenge, the SSP said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top