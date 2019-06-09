About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

KIE bags top ranks in NEET

Kashmir Institute of Excellence (KIE) bagged many top ranks in J&K in the recently held NEET exams. An official handout said its 35 students have secured over 550 marks exam with Adil Rashid from Chewdara area of Beerwah scoring a 635 marks.
It said about 80 students fall within the score of 500 – 550 marks and are expecting more than 150 selections in NEET-2019.
“We provide professional platform to our talented students to polish their talent.”

 

