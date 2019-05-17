Kids Sports’ Meet to commence from May 27

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Hussaini Sports Club is organising 4th Annual Kids Sports Meet 2019 in collaboration with Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute from May 27 to 28 for the classes of LKG, UKG & 1st.

Adventurous events like simple race, sack race, lemon spoon race, relay race and tug of war will be held.

It will be fourth time that such type of event exclusively for kids would be held in valley.

It is a part of JKHSC efforts to infuse sports culture among our young generation from the young age said by Ahsan Ali, Secretary Hussaini Sports Club.

For registration/participation, Schools/Institutions are asked to contact Organising Secretary at 7006294963 & 9906591862