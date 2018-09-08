About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kids Sports Meet from Sep 13

Published at September 08, 2018 01:55 AM 0Comment(s)219views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 J&K Hussaini Sports Club in collaboration with The Legends School of Education is organising ‘Kids Sports Meet’ for the kindergarten classes at Gindun Stadium, Raj Bagh, Srinagar from September 13 to September 15, 2018. The main attractions of the event will be simple race, sack race, lemon spoon race, team relay and tug of war.
Secretary Hussaini Sports Club Ahsan Ali said it would be third such event for Kids would to be held in Kashmir.
For registration and participation, interested schools and Institutions have been asked to contact Org. Secretary on 7006919285, 9419466424 , 9796503348

