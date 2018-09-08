Kids Sports Meet from Sep 13

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
J&K Hussaini Sports Club in collaboration with The Legends School of Education is organising ‘Kids Sports Meet’ for the kindergarten classes at Gindun Stadium, Raj Bagh, Srinagar from September 13 to September 15, 2018. The main attractions of the event will be simple race, sack race, lemon spoon race, team relay and tug of war.
Secretary Hussaini Sports Club Ahsan Ali said it would be third such event for Kids would to be held in Kashmir.
For registration and participation, interested schools and Institutions have been asked to contact Org. Secretary on 7006919285, 9419466424 , 9796503348