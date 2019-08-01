Kidney patient asked to come for surgery after 2 years

August 01, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Doctors at SMHS Hospital fix November 04, 2021 for nephrectomy of 50-year-old man

A patient from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district whose one kidney is not functioning has been surprisingly asked to come for surgery after two years at SMHS hospital.

Abdul Ahad Wani, a resident of Rahmoo Pulwama is ailing from the past four years as his one kidney is not functioning leaving his family worried.

With one kidney non-functional, he has been visiting SMHS Hospital for the last four years to consult the doctors. On Tuesday (July 30) the 50-year-old patient was surprised when doctors advised him to come for surgery two years and four months later.

“I am poor. I can't afford to go to a private hospital. There is no one to ask these doctors what they are doing. I don’t know what will happen to me at home if I remain like this,” he said after he left the hospital in anger.

Wani alleged that poor patients at SMHS face “discrimination when it comes to treatment” saying that “influential people are treated on priority.”

“I am ill since 2014. From the past four years, I am not able to earn anything. My youngest daughter is just 4 years old. Villagers are helping to some extent,” said Wani, the lone breadwinner in his family, now battling with the disease.

His OPD ticket, with highlighted date of surgery (04-11-2021) was shared by netizens on social media triggering public outrage over delay in treatment in government hospitals.

“...interestingly doctor has given him surgery date of November 2021. Better health claims and beating chests by the government fall flat,” wrote a netizen on micro-blogging site twitter.

However, Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Prof. Parvez A Shah said the patient has been moving from one doctor to another.

“I asked the patient to come to me. I was waiting for him until 6 pm. I have talked to the Head Department of Urology in this regard. It is a routine date. He will be accommodated in next couple of weeks,” he said.

The principal said the scheduled dates are preponed as well as per the needs of the patients after consulting doctors.