Kidnapping of kin of policemen cost me my job: Former DGP

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Former Director General of police Shesh Paul Vaid has said that the kidnapping of kin of policemen by militants and the events that followed it cost him his job, a report said on Saturday.
Vaid, who was shunted out to the post of state transport company after the kidnapping fiasco, said the kidnappings of kin of policeme "created panic in the police force".
“If you think that cost my job, you are probably correct. I have no regrets at all,” Vaid said in an interview to News18 when asked whether the kidnapping of kin of police personnel and the events which followed cost him his job.
“It (the police kidnappings) did create panic in the force at that time. Some SPOs did resign. But you have to understand that J&K Police is facing this problem since early 1990s. They have braved such situations. Besides, I am no more in police. So beyond a point, I cannot comment,” Vaid told News 18.
Terming his transfer a government’s "prerogative", Vaid said he took it "positively" but was not given any reason.
“I learned about my transfer at 11:30 in the night. I took it positively. Though instead of passing the order in the night, it could have been issued in the morning," he said in the interview.
Former policelive chief termed the kidnapping of policemen as unfortunate episode and said that the families of policemen are caught up in difficult situation.
“The decision to release Riyaz Naikoo’s father and other militants didn’t come from Governor’s office. Whatever happened that day, was done only on basis of my decisions," the report quoted him as saying.
In August this year, militants had abducted 11 relatives of police personnel in a retaliation to police detention of three family members of three Hizbul Mujahideen militants.
The militants released all 11 relatives of policemen after released the kin of the three militants including Naikoo's father.