Kidnapped girl rescued, accused arrested in Handwara

Published at August 18, 2018 01:36 AM 0Comment(s)234views


Srinagar, August 17:

Police rescued a kidnapped girl and arrested the accused involved in the crime.
On 14th of August 2018, one person (name withheld) reported in Police Post Zachaldara that his daughter (name withheld) has been kidnapped by Nisar Ahmad Tantary son of Abdul Majid Tantary resident of Turkpora Zachaldara.
On this information, a case under relevant sections was registered and investigation was set into motion.
During the course of investigation, repeated raids were conducted at various suspected places.
After hectic efforts, the girl was recovered and the accused was arrested in Kulangam. After legal formalities, the girl was handed over to her parents.

 

