Kichloo distributes sewing machines among needy in Kishtwar

Kishtwar, Feb 24:
National Conference MLC and former minister Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo has paid rich homage to former General Secretary Sheikh Nazir Ahmed on his third death anniversary, describing his as an epitome of simplicity, sacrifice and selfless service.
“Nazir Sahib has laid indelible mark on the polity of Jammu and Kashmir by remaining steadfast in his principles and not aspiring for power, despite insistence of the leadership,” Kichloo said at a function held at NC District Headquarters in Kishtwar. Kichloo said that Nazir Sahib will be remembered for his organizational capabilities and down to earth approach, which he lived up to the last by remaining accessible to the grass roots level workers. He said he was a man of principles, who devoted his entire life in restructuring the organization and carrying forward the great mission of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah in steering Jammu and Kashmir to peace and prosperity with opportunities of progress available to all irrespective of religion and region.
The former minister joined the party functionaries and workers in offering floral tributes to the late leader.
To mark the death anniversary of Sheikh Nazir Ahmed, the MLC Mr Kichloo distributed sewing machines to several poor and destitute women of the district.
Various other speakers also spoke on the occasion and paid glowing tributes to Sheikh Nazir Ahmed. They included District President Youth NC Kishtwar D D Farooq, Sajjad Hussain Sheikh, Rajinder Kumar, Chowdhary Noor Mohd, Khalid Hussain Mir, Brijnath Dhar, Ab. Razak, Gh.Mohd Malik, Abdul Majeed Shah and others.
