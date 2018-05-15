Kichloo condemns use of force against SSA teachers

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Senior National Conference Leader and Former Home Minister, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo, on Monday condemned excessive use of force and “brutal cane charging” against Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Teachers at Pratap Park Srinagar.
In a statement, while describing teachers as builders of the nation, Kichloo lauded the crucial role of the SSA teachers, especially during peak of militancy.
“They kept open such of the schools which remained locked for years.”
HE said that the SSA scheme was launched by Dr Farooq Abdullah as Chief Minister for the first time in J&K State and it worked well to achieve targeted objectives. “These teachers worked hard and served those areas which were neglected for a long time”, he said adding that due to this scheme, education system is properly functioning which resulted in the increase in literacy rate across the state.
Kichloo said that since 2015 the SSA teachers are not getting the honorarium on monthly basis, forcing them to take to roads due to the apathy of present Coalition government.
“They are being deprived of their basic rights and their families are suffering a lot due to the financial crunch,” Kichloo said, adding that “they are being harassed from time to time by new circulars and orders”.
“The government should fulfill their genuine demands of delinking of their salaries from Centre, he said, and warned the coalition dispensation that this type of incident should not be repeated in future.”
Kichloo has demanded immediate release of the SSA teachers who were detained at Pratap Park Srinagar and treatment to those who were injured.