Khyber Gulmarg bags another ‘Favourite Boutique Hotel’ award

Rising Kashmir NewsNovember 30, 2018:
The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa,
Gulmarg has won award for ‘Favourite Boutique Hotel’ at the eighth edition of the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Travel Awards.
Hosted in New Delhi on 29th November, the award ceremony saw the attendance of select invitees comprising industry leaders, influencers and leading names from travel, tourism and government bodies.
Umar Tramboo, MD, Pinnacle Resorts Pvt. Ltd, promoter of The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Gulmarg said that it is a privilege to be selected once again as Favourite Boutique Hotel –India [2018] by Condé Nast Traveller India readers.
He said it reaffirms the traveller’s belief in The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa as an exclusive resort in Gulmarg offering services, comforts and facilities at par with international standards.
"This is a heartwarming moment for The Khyber team as we constantly strive to exceed the expectations of our guests and make every visit a memorable experience for them. Of course, the legendary beauty of Gulmarg, its salubrious climate and year round appeal as a tourist destination also augments its charm and we hope it will beckon more travellers to come and experience the warmth of Kashmiri hospitality,” said Umar Tramboo.
Readers of Condé Nast Traveller India voted for their preferred Destinations, Airlines, Hotels, Spas, Airports and more, across several categories, based on their personal experiences.
Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Travel Awards are globally renowned and considered the most prestigious in the industry.
They honour the best in travel, tourism and hospitality, as chosen by the discerning and influential readers of Condé Nast Traveller.
The awards are closely watched, as they are a barometer of the market’s changing tastes and preferences.
With no nominations for the award categories and voting left open to readers, Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Travel Awards are considered indicative of what discerning travellers really want and enjoy.