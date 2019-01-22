Khyber bags 'Best Destination Hotel' award 

Rising Kashmir NewsGulmarg, January 21:
The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Gulmarg’s first luxury resort was conferred with the Best Destination Hotel Award by Outlook Traveller, India’s prestigious travel magazine at the recently held Outlook Traveller Boutique Hotels Awards 2018 in Haridwar.
The 3rd edition of the Outlook Traveller Boutique Hotel Awards was held in Haridwar where the best boutique proprietors around the country were awarded for their contribution to the hospitality industry.
On this occasion, Satpal Maharaj, Minister of Tourism, Government ofUttarakhand was the chief guest.
Outlook Traveller Boutique Hotel Awards 2018 are meant to celebrate an industry that is well in its prime and will remain so long as people seek new experiences and retain their wanderlust.
These are much coveted travel awards, which are given to brands that have left an everlasting impression on their guests through their hospitality and services.The jury for the 2018 edition were: Aman Nath, chairman, Neemrana Hotels; Dilip Puri, founder & CEO, Indian School of Hospitality; fashion designer Anupamaa Dayal; Anurag Mallick & Priya Ganapathy of Red Scarab Media; and Charukesi Ramadurai, travel writer and blogger.
“We are truly overwhelmed with the response from both guests and traveller writers and of course the eminent jury. This honour is testimony to the hard work by the team at The Khyber ensuring a superlative, international class guest experience and a memorable time in Gulmarg enjoying the natural beauty and activities available all year round,” said Umar Tramboo, MD, Pinnacle Resorts Pvt. Ltd, promoter of The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Gulmarg.
He said that The Khyber has consistently received recognition from several hospitality and travel awards including Condé Nast Traveller India, the Last Word in Travel, as Favourite Boutique Hotel –India, for six consecutive years.
“In a short span, since it opened six years ago, The Khyber Himalayan Resort and Spa has been hugely appreciated for its impeccable service, warm hospitality, and facilities at par with international standards,” he added.