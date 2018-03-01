Khushhal Sar footnote in the annals of history?

Decades of encroachments, dumping waste ensures near end of lake
No conservation program for water body: VC LAWDA
Sameer Showkin Lone
Srinagar:
Once a tourist attraction and known for its crystal clear waters Khushhal Sar next to historic Aali Masjid in Eigdah is now a wasteland. The water body has been left to struggle for its existence due to which it has become “existential threat” for the people living in its vicinity.
While most part of the wetland has been encroached with concrete houses and residential colonies in the last three decades, the rest of water body is polluted by human excreta, polythene, used syringes and discarded plastic bottles.
The water body which was famous for its gushing waters, fishing and growing traditional Kashmiri delicacy lotus stem (nadru), has now reduced to small patch of “a body without water”.
The apathy is that the government has no conservation program for the Khushhal Sar. “There is no conservation program for the water body as of now,” said Vice Chairman Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA), Abdul Hafiz Shah.
“I remember the good old days when I used to come here for fishing. The water body used to grow nadru. It was our main economic survival. Now its situation is before us...its deterioration started post 1990s,” said Haji Abdul Aziz, who has been rearing his cattle on one side of the wet land for years now.
As Aziz was recalling the days when this Khushhal Sar was a deep water body with six to seven feet water level, another age-old-person joined and took the discussion further how the vote-bank politics was responsible for allowing people to encroach “our Khushhal Sar”.
Both PDP and NC and other local level politicians have voters living here.
“On Zadibal side...the wetland has reduced to a mere patch of land. You can see it from here how the construction are/were allowed... even municipality is allowing it on dictations of higher ups,” he said.
According to official figures the maximum length of the wetland was 1.6 km and its width was 0.6 km. “From an original area of some 1800 kanals, the lake has lost around 1000 kanals to encroachments and earth fillings since 1990s,” said Ali Mohammad Dar, en elderly local.
While Aziz said that he gave a representation to the district and divisional administration that this rest of the non-encroached land should also be filled and given to people for constructing shops, the others mostly youngsters contested saying “if we disturb the nature...it will have consequences in the longer run”.
“We should not forget 2014 catastrophe so soon. We know the government can’t remove the encroachments or dismantle the buildings that have come up because of different reasons whether political or apolitical,” said Irfan Ahmad, a driver.
Ahmad added, “We want the authorities to preserve the rest of the land. It should be cleaned and restored...so that it will look like a water body…may be someday tourists will again come here,” he said.
According to other locals whose families have subsisted on the lake for generations, the (lotus stem (Nadru) used to be cultivated over an area of about eleven hundred kanals. The cultivation of nadru was their traditional economic mainstay.
Now that is nowhere, they said.
Another local, Ghulam Mohammad Dar, a vendor who sells vegetable, said no one here wants this Khushhal Sar be restored.
“All have interests in it. Most of the people here don’t want this wetland should be restored to its lost glory. We used to come here in the dead of the night for fishing. During the day the locals would not allow people from others areas to come for fishing here. So we used to come in the night,” said Dar, who hails from Saida Kadal.
For the land sharers they have a field day to encroach the land by either raising houses or earth filling the rest of the water body, as there is no serious check from the authorities concerned.
Apart from encroachments, the large drains from heavily populated areas empty directly into the wetland that has rendered it toxic. The pollution level and foul smell emanating can cause illnesses ranging from diarrhea to hepatitis, fear the locals.
