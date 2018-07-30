Khushall FC Sopore beats ARCO FC

Srinagar:
In the ongoing Sopore Football Cup one more match was played between Khushall FC Sopore and ARCO FC Sopore at Khushall Sports Stadium Sopore. Both the teams played attacking and aggressive football from the word go and dominate over each other.
In 15th minute of the match a superb move was created by the players of Khushall FC Sopore which was successfully converted into solitary goal of the match by Aqib Nazir Shah.
ARCO FC Sopore tried hard for equaliser but they did not place the ball in the opponent’s goal post and score remain 1-0 goal at the end of 1st half.
In 2nd half of the match both the teams played more attacking/aggressive football and dominate over each other but they did not penetrate the solid defence of each other.
Shahid Ahmad goalkeeper of Khushall FC Sopore saves 4 to 5 certain goals for his side. When referee blew final whistle score line remain 1-0 goal, in favour of Khushall FC Sopore and that was the setback for ARCO FC Sopore of season 2018.
The Tournament is being organized by Baba Raza Football Club Sopore and sponsored by Mir Electronics, Farooq & Brothers and Dar Pesticides Sopore.