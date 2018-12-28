Khunmoh biz units seek 6 month extension of provisional registration

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar; Dec 27:
Industrialists Association of Khunmoh Thursday demanded breathing period of six months for unit holders whose provisional registration has expired.
President of Industrialist Association Khunmoh, Zubair Bhat told Rising Kashmir that Jammu and Kashmir has been declared as an ‘Emerging State' by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) for start- ups in India, while the Department of Industry and Commerce (DIC) was mulling to ‘shun’ emerging valley entrepreneurs.
“There are 134 sites where production units are almost complete. The industrial policy that they pursued was established in 2004 and changed in 2016,” Bhat said.
He said that the former policy became null and void when the policy changed in 2016.
Under the new policy, production should begin within two years, in accordance with the new Industrial Policy 2016.
“However, the construction could not be completed within the new timeframe laid down in industrial policy due to the massive uprising in the Valley following the killing of Hizb-ul-Mujahedeen Commander Burhan Wani in 2016 and the cloudburst in Khunmoh in 2017. They were given an extension,” Bhat said.
He said some industrialists have borrowed heavy loans from banks to get the work done.
“Sometimes banks do not finance on time and the PDD or the Pollution Control Board does not impose timely sanctions. These hurdles make further delays and the authorities need to consider our constraints,” he said.
President of Industrialist Association of Khunmoh said that authorities have now decided to recover the land that has expired, most of which is fresh.
“So far, together all the entrepreneurs here have invested almost Rs 40 Crore,” he said.
Bhat said a delegation from Industrialists Association Khunmoh comprising of president, Zubair Butt, Vice President Qaisar Shahid Khan and Vice president Yasser Yousuf khan have submitted a representation to Principal Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Government, Shaleen Kabra, Advisor to Governor KK Sharma, MD State Industrial Development Corporation (SIDCO).
He further added that they haven’t received any positive response from them.
“If we get no positive response then we will hit the roads,” Zubair said.