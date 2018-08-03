Khudwani locals accuse forces of vandalism

Rising Kashmir NewsKulgam, Aug 02:
The locals of Khudwani area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district alleged that forces unleashed a “reign of terror” on Wednesday night and damaged property worth lakhs in the area.
The locals told news agency CNS that forces not only vandalized their houses but also damaged parked vehicles and thrashed people who came in their way.
“Whenever there is a protest during day hours, the forces target locals in late hours. Damage propertyhas become a routine for forces personnel. It seems they seek pleasure in it,” said an angry local wishing not to be named.
The locals said that they know no action will be initiated against these forces personnel but yet they register their protest.
“There are live videos and scores of them are on internet showing how unbridled forces personnel damage property and ransack houses, but till date no action was taken against them,” said the locals.
Pertinently, shutdown was observed in the area on Wednesday to protest the detention of seven students during clashes with the forces.
Clashes had erupted in Khudwani following a bank heist in nearby Qaimoh area. (CNS)