May 07, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Khrew, Wuyan witness moderate voter turnout

Amid poll boycott, Pampore assembly segment in Pulwama parliamentary constituency witnessed moderate participation of people on Monday.
Many voters were seen moving toward polling booths to cast their vote in Khrew, which is the home town of National Conference (NC) candidate Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi.
In five polling stations at Boys Higher Secondary School Khrew, of 4379 total electorates 711 people had exercised their franchise till afternoon.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, people said development in their area was the main agenda for which they decided to come out of their homes and cast vote.
“We know people are largely boycotting polls, but in Khrew we have many problems that we want to be taken care of. And that is why we are voting today,” a local Mohammad Maqbool Mir said.
A group of men, who were standing in a playground of the polling station, also supported Mir’s assertion that basic facilities like better roads, hospital facilities and school infrastructure were one of their main concerns for which they opted for voting against poll boycott.
“It is the first time that Khrew is getting a proper representation into political arena. Today, we have one among our own who can properly highlight the issues of our village,” they said.
Among the six assembly segments in Pulwama parliamentary constituency, Pampore recorded the highest 4.65 voting percentage.
The female voters were also standing in a queue to cast their vote in Khrew.
Mehmooda, who had come to polling station with her daughter, said she voted for a better life for her family.
“My husband is differently-abled and cannot do much work. I voted so that I may get a job so that I can support my family,” she said.
The other female voters, wishing anonymity, said they voted for the development of their region.
“We want regular supply of water, better roads and improved medical facilities,” they said.
Similar observations were made by residents of Wuyan village, where moderate voting was witnessed in some of the wards.
In the four polling stations at Government Middle School Wuyan Khrew, 80 people had cast their vote out of 2685 electorate till noon. Similarly, in two polling station at Boys Primary School Woyan Khrew out of 1765 electorates, 31 people had cast their vote till 10:30 a.m.
“The road condition of our area is miserable. Our children are suffering from various ailments because of road dust. We want better roads,” a group of men, outside the polling station said.
The Anantnag parliamentary polls were held in three phases. The last leg was held on May 6.
18 candidates are in fray for Anantnag LS seat but the main contest is between PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference.

 

