Kho-Kho championship begins today at Budgam

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Youth Services and Sports District Budgam is organizing Inter District Provisional Level Kho-Kho Boys and girls U/14, U/17 & U/19 from 10 July 2019 to 15 July 2019.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan will be Cheif Guest wereas the other dignitaries of department and district administration will be present on the occasion.

About 396 girls and 360 boys from various districts of Kashmir are likely to participate in the event.

Arrangements are made for the said event whereas officials are preparing the ground for the said event.

Near About 150 officials of Youth services and sports department are busy with preparations for the event.