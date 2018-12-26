Khiram Kasnard villagers walk 3 kilometers to fetch water

AEE directed to file report within one week: CE PHE
Srinagar, Dec 25 :
Though Sadak, Bijli, Pani remained a war cry for all the successive regimes in the past elections, but the promises proved ‘hoax’ on the ground and Khiram Kasnard village in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district is a glaring example of such promises as over 100 households are being forced to walk almost three kilometers to fetch drinking water to quench thirst.
According to local news agency, Khiram Kasnrad village, which is almost 25 km kilometer far from main town Bijbehara, is without drinking water facility since years together as the successive regimes have so far failed to provide water supply to the villagers.
In the 21st century, the villagers especially womenfolk are being forced to walk almost three kilometers to fetch water, thus putting a question mark on both, the promises of successive regimes and also the work of the concerned department.
Basharat Ahmad Chauhan said no drinking water facility is being provided to them since years and are being forced to walk three kilometers to fetch drinking water to quench thirst.
“We have been promised by the successive regimes that the water supply will be provided soon but unfortunately nothing has been done in this regard,” he said.
He said the political leaders visited the village during elections, only to get votes as the promises done with the villagers were not fulfilled.
Another local, Nizam-ud-Khattana said that the government is depriving them of basic facilities. “The village has been ignored at all fronts as the villagers are being forced to face water scarcity,” Khattana said.
Meanwhile, Chief Engineer PHE, Abdul Wahid said that concerned Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) has been directed to submit a report in this regard within a period of one week following which appropriate steps will be taken to provide water supply to the village.
“The department will provide bore well facility to the village on the first instance following which further requisite steps will be taken to provide drinking water facility to the village,” Abdul Wahid said. (KNS)