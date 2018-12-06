Khidmat Centres appreciate Guv’s assurances to JK Bank.

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 05:
The Khidmat Centres Association called off protest call after the assurances given by the Governor to allow the JK Bank to continue its operations independently. In a statement issued on Wednesday the Association said the call for a protest demonstration on December 5 at Press Colony, Srinagar and at Press Club, Jammu against the SAC decision of giving PSU status to the Bank has been called off after the assurances by Governor that J&K Bank will maintain its autonomy. “We sincerely appreciate this decision by the Governor to allow the Bank to continue its operations independently. Any external interference is certainly going to weaken this cherished financial institute of ours,” the statement said. Regarding making the Bank accountable to the state legislature, the Khidmat Centres Association has said it may give scope to political interference in the functioning of the Bank. “We request the Governor to please re-consider this thing and please allow the Bank to maintain its autonomous nature,” said the statement. The Association said, “Since the livelihood of Khidmat Centres comes directly from the Bank so any alteration in rules or procedures or status is going to have a direct impact on us.”