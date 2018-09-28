More than 10 years have passed since the much touted Khidmat Centres were established in the state with the help of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, yet many of them happen to be far from delivering all that was promised by the government. Though the government had envisioned delivery of a range of services with the help of IT, banking services in addition to the needed infrastructure, Khidmat Centres at many places have either stopped providing services or have switched to provide commercial services for which they were not established. The first task for a Khidmat Centre was to simplify the process of documentation. Instead of going to banks or other offices for documentation purposes, bills and payments etc., people were told the services can be availed at the nearest Khidmat Centres. In few years hundreds of them were set up all over the state. The original idea – delivery of important services at the doorsteps – received lesser attention as years passed. Only on few occasions the government or people in power promised revamp of the centres. Both the state and unions governments have tried to link and route different services for public welfare through Khidmat Centres. One such occasion was when the union government had asked people to fill their passport application forms at Khidmat Centers. It was a good move as people who had to travel miles just to fill in the form could do it easily from Khidmat Centres. Since the online application came into effect the initial documentation part has been removed from the process, despite that it was a good step as the government showed that certain services could be made easily available to people. In some districts Khidmat Centres have indeed served in good capacity and relieved people. While as in others the centers have either been closed or the services are no longer provided. One of the reasons cited for closing down the centers is lack of coordination and cooperation between the centres and the banking institution. While more services can rejuvenate the centres, the government needs to do a quick check of the existing centres. In fact the centres can be of utility to spread awareness among the people about government schemes that most people are unaware of. Many services related to public welfare can be linked with centres if the government so wishes. The infrastructure has been established and only operational hiccups need a cure.