Khelo-India: Wresting, Badminton, Swimming, matches held at Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 19:
Series of matches under Khelo-India, Sports for Peace and development, were keenly contested on 4th day of Samba, Nud and Sumb block level competitions in Samba at sports Stadium.
According to an official, in wrestling event, boys under 17yrs age category, Pawan Singh won in below 49kg weight category, Abhishek Singh in 49 to 54kg weight category, Sahil Singh won in 49-54kg, Sahid Hussain won in 55-60kg weight category, Partap Singh won in 61 to 66kg weight category, Satinder Singh won in 67 to 72kg, Vikram Singh in 73 to 80kg and Rakshit Singh in 81-88kg, won their individual bouts, he said.
The official added in 17 to 20yrs age category Shammi Kumar won in 52-67kg, Altaf Mohd. won in 55 to 60kg, Mohd Aslam won in 61 to 67kg, Shabir Ahmed won in 79 to 86kg and Sheetal verma in 87-92kg won their respective bouts. In above 20yrs age category Ghar Singh in 55 to 60kg, Noor Mohd in 60-65kg, Rajak Ali in 66 to 70 kg and Aslam khan in 80 to 86kg won their individual bouts.
The official added that in swimming event, Girls under 17, 50m freestyle, Kinjal Sharma was winner and Kajal Kattal was runner up. In boys under 17 yrs age category, 50m freestyle, Mohit Sharma was first while Anuj kumar was second and Ram Parsad took third position, in 50m backstroke Vinay singh and Udhay took winners and runners-up position, in breaststroke 50m Vishal Singh was winner while Rahav Sharma was runner up, in backstroke 100m Vipin Singh was winner and Rajinder kumar as runner-up.
He said that in boys under 20yrs 50m freestyle, Kush Sharma was declared winner while Aman Sharma stood runner-up, in backstroke 50m Jasbir Singh, in breaststroke 50m Sahil Singh, in 100m freestyle Harsh Sambyal was winner and Vishab Pratap was runner-up and in 400m freestyle Prithipal Singh Sambyal won their respective competition. In above 20 yrs, 50m freestyle Nirmal Singh stood winner.
In Badminton, 11 matches were played till late evening, the official added.