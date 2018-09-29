Khelo India sports festival begins in Reasi

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 28:
Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Prasanna Ramaswamy G, on Friday declared open a sports festival under Khelo India.
According to an official, the event began with the DC officiating pledge ceremony where students pledged to be active participants in sports activities throughout their lives. Students from over a dozen schools took part in the trails. Veteran sportspersons of the district will act as talent spotters during the sports event.
Trials for athletics, kabbadi, wrestling, karate etc. have been scheduled under the initiative. Similar events will be held in Arnas, Mahore and various other blocks of the district. Final selection of sportspersons will be done at final event in Reasi.
The Khelo India programme has been introduced by the central government to revive sports culture in India at the grass-root level.
Those present at the inaugural ceremony included SSP Nisha Nathyal, Assistant Commissioner Development MY Malik; SDM Dharmari, Sushil Kesar, Tehsildar Arnas, Choudhary Mohd Aslam, BDO ArnasBaldev Singh, ZEO Chinkah, Surinder Verma and ZEO Arnas, Sudesh Kumar, the official added.