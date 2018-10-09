Khelo India: Sports events held at Gurha Slathia

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 08:
The Block level sports competitions under khelo India, for Vijaypur and Ramgarh were held on Monday at Gurha Slathia, Samba at sports stadium Gurha Slathia.
According to an official, in the wrestling Akash (38-42kg), Muzaffar Hussain (42-46kg), Haroon Chowdhary (46-50kg), Dhan Bahadur (50-54kg), Khuda baksh (54-58kg), Younis khan(58-64kg) won bouts in 17yr category, while Manish (50-57kg), Mohd Razak (57-61kg), Mushtaq Ahmed(70-74kg) defeated their opponents in 20 yr category and Sunil Chowdhary(50-55kg) won in above 20yrs category
In football, U17 yr category Bhargava public school(BSS) defeated HSS gurha salathia 3-1, in Tornado FC trounced Local Vijaypur Club 1-0 in under 20yrs category and Baba Hassal Dev FC Gurha Salathia defeated Maharaja FC Gurha Salathia by 3-1 in above 20 yrs category, the official added.
The official added in volleyball, in U17 category BBN Vijaypur, RC Club Ramgarh in U 20yrs category and JBC club Ramgarh in above 20 category won their respective matches.
The kabbadi competition conquers club Vijaypur in U17 category, JBC club in under 20 yrs category and Jakh club in above 20 yrs category won their respective matches, he said.
Rajat Magotra in 17 category, Mohit Chowdhary in under 20 category and Akashdeep in above 20 category won individual events in badminton.
The conveners for volleyball, kabbadi and badminton were Sanjay Kumar, Ashok Kala and Omikeshwar respectively and the match officials for football events were Vivek and Amar Singh, while the wrestling matches were officiated by Keshav Dev Singh and Avtar Singh, the official added.