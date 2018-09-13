‘Khelo India’ sports events begin at Beerwah

Rising Kashmir NewsBUDGAM, SEPTEMBER 12:
Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Budgam, Khurshid Ahmad Sanai along with SSP Budgam Tajinder Singh today jointly inaugurated the ‘Sports for Peace and Development’ event at Syed Ali Memorial Institute of Education, Beerwah here.
The four-day event is being organized under the Khelo India Initiative component of Sports for Peace and Development by the District Youth Services and Sports Office Budgam.
Launched with much fanfare, the venue remained abuzz with the participation of hundreds of students in sports and cultural related programmes on an inaugural day.
As many as 192 teams are participating in volleyball, kho-kho, kabbadi, football and other sports disciplines at the Block and Panchayat level competitions.
On the occasion, the ADDC emphasized upon the importance of the sports for the inculcation of the values of teamwork, analytical thinking and leadership skills among the young minds.
He also said that the youth of the district has huge potential with some already having participated and brought laurels at the national and international levels.
He urged youth to follow in their footsteps and excel in respective sports activities with their dedication and hard work.
Speaking on the occasion, SSP Budgam deliberated on the necessity of the participation in sports for the healthy living and the benefits of sports for overall personal development.
Among others, SDM Beerwah, DYSSO Budgam, Tehsildar Beerwah and Magam attended the inaugural ceremony of the four-day event.