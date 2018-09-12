Khelo India: Ramban admin launches talent hunt drive

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 11:
District Administration Ramban on Tuesday launched “Talent Hunt” drive to encourage youth to participate in cultural and extra-Curricular activities under “Khelo India” initiative – Sports for Peace and Development.
According to an official, the drive began with a debate competition on the topic “Advantage and Disadvantages of social Media” here at Govt Higher Secondary School
Sandesh Singh student of GHSS Ramban was adjudged overall best, while Rajni Chib and Anam - students of Model, HSS secured 2nd and 3rd position respectively, the official added.
As many as 15 students of different schools including GHS, Parnot, Model HSS Ramban, GGHS, Ramban, GHS, Salli, ParyasHemkish Model High School, Ramban and GHS,Dhandrath took part in the debate competition. Meanwhile, a cultural programme was also presented by the participants.
Chief Education Officer A H Fani, was the chief guest while DYSSO, Sukhdev Raj Sharma and Principal GHSS, Gool, Nana Ji Tiku were the guests of honour.
Speaking on the occasion, the CEO informed that the Khelo India programme has been launched with an objective to promote sports among youth and imbibe leadership qualities, team spirit and discipline among them.
The CEO directed all the heads of education institutions to redouble their efforts to involve youth in sports as well as extracurricular activities.
He said the ongoing ‘talent hunt’ drive will witness competitions in Debate, Symposium, Seminar, Panting, Essay writing, Mushaira and cultural programme at District and other Zone levels.