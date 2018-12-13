Khelo India: Inter-block competitions held at Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 12:
Under the aegis of khelo India, an initiative of government of India ‘sports for peace and development’, Inter block sports competitions were inaugurated in Samba on Wednesday.
As per an official, on the occasion, colourful cultural programmes were held.
Following successful completion of block level competitions held earlier at Bari Brahmana, Purmandal, Vijaypur, Ramgarh, Samba, Nud, Ghagwal and Raipur blocks, sports competition among the winners of these competitions would be held from today till end of December.
Additional District Development Commissioner, Arvind Kotwal, inaugurated the opening ceremony of this month long tournament.
During the function, ADDC lit the khelo India torch which symbolizes “the light of spirit, knowledge and life, a sports initiative for motivating the youth towards participation in sports activities.
Later, the officers and sportspersons took Khelo India pledge to play sports in true sportsmanship spirit.
District Youth Sports and Services officers, Sunil Sharma, Functional Manager DIC, Sansar Chand, AD Food & Supplies, Devinder Sharma besides officers from other allied departments were also present on the occasion.