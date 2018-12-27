‘Khelo India’: Girls football tournament held at Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 26:
A close contest of girls football event was witnessed on Wednesday at Sports Stadium Samba under the aegis of ‘Khelo-India, Sports for Peace and Development’ programme.
According to an official, on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Samba Sushma Chauhan interacted with the participants of girls football match held under-17 category.
The DC said that sports is an extremely important component for the overall development of any society. She said “Khelo India programme has been introduced to revive the sports culture in India at the grass-root level by building a strong framework for all sports played in our country and establish India as a great sporting nation”.
She also felicitated the winners and runner-up team.
In today’s Girls football event Government Middle School Penthi defeated Government High School Smailpur 2-0.
He further said that it is ethical obligation for the health workers, nurses, doctors etc. to follow a strict and proper dress code for discharge of their duties.