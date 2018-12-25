Khelo India: Girls Athletics meet held at Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, DECEMBER 24:
Under the aegis of Khelo-India, Sports for Peace and Development, exhilarating matches of District level were played at Sports stadium Samba here today.
Today chief guest Tehsildar Samba, Aman Kumar Anand congratulated the winners and showered praises to all participants. Later Tehsildar distributed prizes among the winners and runners up.
In Athletics division today 100M race under 17 age category Tania Sharma, Vaishali Devi and Pritidevi came 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, in above 20 age category tajinderkour and Monika Chowdhary came 1st and 2nd respectively.
In 200 M race, under 17 yrs category, Shobha Devi, Shubam Sharma and Salima Begum came 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, in under 20 category Pritisharma won the event.
In Long Jump event under 17 Smriti Sharma, Shobha Devi and Madhuri Bhagat came 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, in under 20 category Rimpi Devi, Sonia Devi and Nikita Sharma came 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.
In shotput under 17 age category Ritika, Monika and Poornima came came 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, in under 20 age category bhawani Devi, in above 20 category Jyoti Devi, Sandeep kour and luxmi Dogra came 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.
In Discuss throw event under 17 age category, Ritika, Sarita and Shabnam Bibi came 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, in under 20 age Category Sonika and Riya Salathia came 1st and 2nd respectively, in above 20 age category luxmi, ritu and Seema came 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.