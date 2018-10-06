Khelo-India: Girls athletic meet held at Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 05:
Thrilling athletic block level competitions for girls were on Friday witnessed in the ongoing sports event for Block Purmandal & Bari-Brahamana here at the sports stadium Samba.
According to an official, the sports event is being held as part of ‘Sports for peace and development,’ an initiative of union government under Khelo-India Scheme.
Around 49 girl athletes took part in various events as informed by the venue in-charge Vijay Singh Salathia.
He said that in under-17 category, Long Jump event was won by Shazia Begum, while Discuss and Shot-put were won by Ritika. Laxmi Dogra clinched Discuss and Shot-put competitions in above-20 category .
Similarly 100m and 200m race (Under 17 category) was won by Devyani Charak and Kajal Changotra respectively, the official added.