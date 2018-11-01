Khelo India: Exciting sports competitions continue in Ghagwal

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 31
some exhilarating matches of block Ghagwal and Rajpura were played in Kabbadi, Kho-kho, Badminton, Football and Wrestling at Government Girls High School, Ghagwal, District Samba during the ongoing games under the Khelo India scheme.
As per an official, while speaking on the occasion, Commanding Officer ITBP, Pawan Singh Negi,who is also the Chief Guest, said that sports is an extremely important component for the overall development of nation. The Khelo India programme has been introduced to revive the sports culture in India at the grass-root level by building a strong framework for all sports played in our country and establish India as a great sporting nation, he added. He also interacted with each participant exhorted them to play in true sportsmanship.
In Wrestling event, U-17 age category, Shiv Charan Singh (41-45kg), Arun Kumar(46-48kg), Gourav Chowdhary (49-55kg), Manish Sharma (56-60kg), Arjun Sharma(61-65kg), Vicky Kumar(66-71kg), while in U-20 age category, Gopal Krishan (48-51kg), Nirbal Kumar(51-55kg), Suresh Singh(60-65kg), Karan Kumar (60-65kg), Surinder Kumar (70-74kg), whereas in above 20 age category, Mukesh Kumar (55-60kg), Subhash Chander(75-79kg), Jatinder Sharma(57-61kg) won their respective bouts, the official said.
In Kabbadi, U-17 category, GHSS Ghagwal, and CMS Club, in U-20 age category, UPS Jatwal and Nathan Club, in above 20 yrs age category, team village Sadwal and team village Harsath were emerged as winners and runner ups respectively, he added.
He said that in Volleyball ,U-17 age category, Harsad Club and Shanmatloni Club, in U-20 category, Sanoora Club and Narsingh Club, in above 20 category, Sarthian Club and Narsingh Club were each declared as winners and runner-ups respectively.
In Kho-Kho,U-17 yrs age category, Mandera Club, UPS Jatwal, Jyoti High School Jatwal participated in which UPS Jatwal stood winner and Jyoti high School as runner-up, in under 20 yrs age category, GHSS Rajpura won the title.
In Badminton, U-17 yrs , Nikhil and Rakesh, in U- 20,Rohit Sharma and Vipan Singh, in above 20 category, Rohit Sharma and Aman Kumar were each declared as winners and runner ups, respectively.
In football ,under 17 yrs age category, Gurha Jattan defeated Tagore Institute of Education 3-0, in under 20 category, Ghagwal Club drubbed HSS Rajpura by 5-0 in which Akhil Jasrotia Scored 4 goals. Ravi Singh officiated in both the matches, the official added.