Khelo India: Exciting competitions in Football, athletics played at Samba

SAMBA, OCTOBER 22:
Under the aegis of Khelo-India, Sports for peace and development, exhilarating matches of block Samba, Nud and Sumb were played in Athletics and football at Sports Stadium Samba.
In football event under 17 age category Nud FC defeated Shishu Niketan HS School 4-0, in under 20 age category Kartar FC defeated HSS Nud. In Athletics division today, 199 participants took part in group stages of Long Jump, Discuss Throw, Shot-put and track events, whose final will be played tomorrow as informed by Zorawar Singh, PET.
Today’s matches were officiated by Omikeshwar singh, Dharampal thappa, Sanjeev Singh and Sanjay Sharma.