Khelo India Cycle Race held

October 30, 2018


Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Cycling Association organised Khelo India Cycle Race in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Counsel from Nishat Bagh to Habbak and back both for Under 17 category boys and girls.
On this occasion, chief Guest Mohammad Ayoub SHO Nishat and Faheem Ali.
The event was held under the supervision of joint secretary J&K Cycling Association Mushtaq Ahmad, Organizing Head Kashmir Division Ashiq Hussain bhat.
In the mass start race, Hashim of Gestalt School bagged first while as Sahil and Ajmal of Robust Sports Club finished second and third respectively.
In the Mass start girl’s category, Rubab Ali of Mallinson School, Niha Kashmir and Rida Kashmir of Harvard School bagged first three positions.
Under Youth Race under-14, Adil Kashmir of Harvard School, Rahil of KMP and Behjad of Kashmir Harvard School bagged first three positions. In Individual Time Trial Boys, Hashim of Gestalt School, Ajmal and Danish o fRobust Sports Club bagged first three positions. In the Individual time trial girls under 17 category, Rubab Ali of Mallinson School, Niha and Ziya of Kashmir Harvard school bagged first three positions.

